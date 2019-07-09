Burst water main causing disruption to properties in Letterkenny

Irish Water is working to repair a burst water main in the Letterkenny area this afternoon.

A number of homes and businesses across the town including in the Circular Road, Oatfield Terrace, Muchish Avenue, Long Lane, Slieve Snacht, Errigal Road, Meadowbank, Hazelbrook, Manorview, Fairgreen and surrounding areas are experiencing supply disruptions.

Works are estimated to be complete by 5pm this evening.

The utility is advising that a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of works.