The match details for Donegal’s group games in the All Ireland Series Ladies Championship have been confirmed.

Maxi Curran’s side will play Tyrone at Cusack Park, Mullingar on Saturday 20th July at 1.45pm. That game is part of a double header with Cork and Cavan.

The Ulster Champions game against Mayo has been fixed for O’Moore Park, Tullamore on Saturday 27th July at 1.30pm. That game is also part of a double header with Cork and Armagh.