Two Donegal TDs denied full allowance over poor attendance

Two Donegal TDs were denied the full amount of one of their annual allowances last year because of their poor attendance record at Leinster House.

An analysis of expenses paid out in 2018 by the Houses of the Oireachtas reveals that both Donegal Deputies Pearse Doherty and Thomas Pringle were paid less than the standard travel and accommodation allowance (TAA) for not attending the Dáil for the required minimum of 120 days.

In total, there were eight members of the Oireachtas – six TDs and two senators denied their full annual allowance.

The Houses of the Oireachtas said refunds totalling just over €9,737 were repaid by the eight members who did not achieve their full recorded attendance.