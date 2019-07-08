Tickets on sale for Finn Harps 50th celebration

Preparations are continuing for the Finn Harps 50th anniversary dinner on Saturday 17 August with the committee now confirming details tickets. It’s going to be marvellous trip down memory lane with a number of the Finn Harps legends over five decades set to be part of a night of nostalgia. The anniversary function will take place in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey and tickets are priced at 30 euros.

A limited amount of tickets for the anniversary dinner in the Pyramid Suite in Jacksons Hotel are now on sale on line via the club’s website. From this Wednesday, 10 July, the committee has confirmed that tickets will also be available from the following outlets: Joey O’Leary Financial Services, 8 Cedar House, Main Street, Ballybofey; Gerard McHugh Photography, Donegal Street, Ballybofey; The Balor Theatre, Main Street, Ballybofey and Jacksons Hotel, Ballybofey. Tickets will also be available from Joe Doherty on match nights in Finn Park. Price of the tickets is €30 each.

The following players have confirmed that they will be in attendance on the special night – Brendan Bradley, Jim Sheridan, Con McLaughlin, Jonathan Minnock, Paddy McGrenaghan, Declan McDowell, Declan Boyle and Michael Funston. The committee is still awaiting confirmation on a couple of other special guests.

It will be a night to celebrate not only the milestone, but, to pay tribute to past players who have represented the club during those fifty years. On the night rare video footage will be shown along with interviews with some of the players who have represented Finn Harps. It will be an ideal night for past players and supporters to mix and recall past matches, memories and players from the fifty years.

It is hoped that as many past players and supporters will avail of the chance to recall the last 50 years and attend the event. It will also be a celebration that Finn Harps has competed in the League of Ireland for 50 years. The anniversary function is being sponsored by the Finn Harps Supporters Club Dublin Branch.

The link to buy tickets on-line is included below.

https://www.paypal.com/cgi- bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick& hosted_button_id=7DVSURYFL2XYL