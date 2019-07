Police in Derry are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Sean Kelpie who has been missing since the early hours of this morning.

The 35 year old is described as being 5 foot 10 in height with dark hair and of a slim build.

Sean was last seen at around 1:40am this morning in the Sperrin Park area of Derry wearing a PSG football tracksuit.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sean is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1707 of 07/07/19.