Jack Keaney departs Sligo for UCD

UCD have signed Jack Keaney from Sligo Rovers.

The 20 year old midfielder has joined the Students on a scholarship programme.

The Donegal native played 54 times since graduating from the underage teams, scoring six goals.

Sligo Boss Liam Buckley said: “We are sorry to lose Jack from the squad. He has had this offer from UCD for a couple of seasons.

“Jack has made great strides and for a man of his age he has had a big influence on the pitch, as well as off of it. He can be very proud of that progress made.

Jack Keaney said: “This has been an extremely difficult decision to make, and I want to thank everyone at Sligo Rovers, and the Sligo Rovers fans, for all the support they have given me over the last number of seasons.

“This is special club that will forever hold a place in my heart, and I want to wish everyone at Sligo Rovers all the best for the rest of the season.”