Donegal GAA clarify Season Ticket holder entitlements for Championship

After a flurry of comments on social media regarding Season Ticket holders and admission policies for Super 8 games, Donegal GAA have clarified the entitlements of Season Ticket holders.

The ticket allowed for admission to Donegal’s seven Allianz League matches and to the Division 2 Allianz League final in Croke Park.

It also includes admission to the Club All-Ireland finals in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.

Holders were entitled to the stand for Donegal’s first championship match which was at Brewster Park and a €5 discount off the cover price of subsequent championship, qualifier and Super 8 games but does not guarantee a seat in the stand for those games.

The holder can also purchase a ticket for the All-Ireland final if Donegal was involved, provided they they had attended 60%, or more, of Donegal’s Allianz League games.

Under the season ticket holder agreement, tickets were county specific and there was no guarantee of a seat at either Allianz League games or subsequent matches, with the exception of Donegal’s first championship game in Brewster Park. Thus, season ticket holders can purchase tickets for next Sunday’s game for €20 and will have a choice of stand or terrace provided they arrive before the stand fills.