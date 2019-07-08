Donegal ETB announces senior appointments in four schools

The Donegal Education and Training Board has made six senior appointments to its team of Principals and Deputy Principals in four of its post-primary schools.

Donegal ETB is the largest education and training provider in the county, and manages fifteen out of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools.

In Carrick two appointments have been made to Coláiste na Carraige, with Seán Mac Suibhne appointed as Principal and Caroline Uí Ghallchóir appointed as Deputy Principal.

In Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny, Rose McLaughlin has been appointed Deputy Principal. Coláiste Ailigh is an all Irish medium school, while Coláiste na Carraige has committed to providing education through Irish on a phased basis.

In Milford, Séan McFadden has been appointed Deputy Principal in Mulroy College, while in Donegal ETB’s largest school, the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town, Clive Monahan has been appointed Deputy Principal and Michael Leyden has been appointed Deputy Principal.

The new appointees take up their positions on resumption of the school year.

In the previous academic year 2018-2019, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.

