DMC postpone August Mini Stages Rally

The Donegal Motor Club have postponed the Lagoon Donegal Mini Stages Rally that was planned for Saturday 10th August 2019.

This decision was reached as a mark of respect to Manus Kelly’s family, friends and the many people deeply saddened by the recent tragedy.

It is hoped to have the event rescheduled for a date early in 2020.

In a statement released today, Johnny Baird and his team thanked Motor Sport Ireland, Donegal County Council, An Garda Siochana, the Lagoon Bar and Restaurant, the competitors and all those involved in organising the event.