The final piece of the Super 8s puzzle was added today as Meath defeated Clare to become the 8th and final team to book their place in this stage of the tournament.

Donegal now know they will open their campaign at home to Meath on Sunday the 14th of July before traveling to Croke Park to face Kerry and finally ending their campaign away to Mayo.

Martin McHugh joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to reflect on the qualifiers and to look ahead to the Super 8s…