Rathmullan’s Oisin Orr is certainly a jockey who is making a name for himself on the Irish Horse-Racing scene.

He was 26 wins from 103 races so far this year and trainer Dermot Weld has stated how good he thinks Orr is.

Orr joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to speak about his career as a jockey, getting started and where he wants to go in the future…