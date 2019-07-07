Jon Rahm wins Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Lahinch

Jon Rahm has won the Irish Open for the second time in three years.

The Spaniard shot 16 under par, two clear of Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger.

Denis Kirwan reports from Lahinch…

Elsewhere, Down’s Cormac Sharvin finished nine-under par, Robin Dawson from Waterford ended on six under.

Shane Lowry shot a two-under par 68 leaving him on four-under.

While, the first round leader Padraig Harrington finished up on one-under.

The only other Irish player to make it to the weekend, Seamus Power finished the tournament on one-over.