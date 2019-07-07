Cricket Review: Brigade have one hand on Premiership trophy

Cricket action in the North West Premiership yesterday saw Brigade put on hand on the Premier Division trophy as they defeated Bready at Magheramason.

Only a monumental slip-up would prevent Brigade from being crowned champions in 2019.

Donemana also picked up a win yesterday, defeating Glendermott by 19 runs.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Ballyspallen and Eglinton as they beat Coleraine and Strabane respectively.

Eamonn McLaughlin reviewed the weekend’s cricket action on Sunday Sport with Pauric Hilferty…