Athletics Review: Fantastic weekend for Donegal Athletes

What a weekend it was for Donegal Athletes at the National Junior and U23 championships as well as the underage championships.

Yesterday saw Sommer Lecky of Finn Valley AC win gold in the high jump while James Kelly won Gold in the Shotput – they have also both been selected for the Irish U20 Team for the European Championships along with Aaron McGlynn who will be a non travelling reserve.

Also yesterday there were medals for Niamh Kelly of Letterkenny AC – winning Bronze in the 3000m

Shane Irwin of Finn Valley medalled in the 400m while Sarah Kelly of Inishowen AC medalled in the Junior 3000m as well.

Bridget McDyre of the Rosses club won Silver in the Distance Throwing event while Tri Chonaill AC’s Keelin O Callaghan had a silver medal in the Triple Jump.

Moving onto today and there were Gold medals at the National Underage Championships for Lauren Callaghan in the triple jump and Blaine Lynch in the javelin. Lynch set a new Irish Championship best in that event.

Oisin Kelly of Cranford won gold in the 800m and Letterkenny AC’s Patrick McDaid won Bronze in that too.

Riona Doherty won Silver in the hurdles while Tir Chonaill AC’s Ben Campbell also picked up a silver medal as well.

Patsy McGonagle reviewed the weekend’s action on Sunday Sport…