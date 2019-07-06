USL Players feature on Ulster Representative Team for Regions Cup Selection

Peter Doherty, Jimmy Bradley, Oisin McColgan, Laurence Toland, Lee McColgan, Garbhan Grant & Mark Harkin all featured on the Ulster squad last night as they faced off against Connacht in a Regions Cup selection match in Sligo.

Ulster were 2-0 winners on the night but players will now be selected from both squads for an Ulster/Connacht side to represent the Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland in Roscommon in early September.

The next big game for the Ulster/Connacht Squad after that will be when they meet the Leinster/Munster Squad – the winners of that game will represent Ireland in the Regions Cup.