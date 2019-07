UCD have closed the gap at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division to a single point.

The students defeated Finn Harps last night by a goal to nil, who sit right above them at the table, to keep their hopes of remaining in the top flight alive.

UCD have three games in hand on Finn Harps, which could be crucial come the business end of the season.

After last night’s match, Chris Ashmore spoke with UCD boss Collie O’Neill…