Tyrone make their way into the Super 8s with win over Cavan – Report & Reaction

Tyrone will now look to Roscommon and Hyde Park in the Super 8s after their comfortable 1-20 v 0-07 win over Cavan in the Final Round of Qualifiers on Saturday evening.

It wasn’t a game without controversy however as Peter Harte picked up his third Black Card of the championship, which many felt was a harsh decision, but it is a decision that manager Mickey Harte has confirmed they will appeal.

Francis Mooney was there for Highland Radio Sport…

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke with the assembled media following the win and he began by speaking about Peter Harte’s black card – which for now rules him out of their trip to the Connacht champions…