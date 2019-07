Finn Harps U15s 2-4 St Patrick’s Athletic

Two late goals saw the Finn Harps U15s lose to St Patrick’s Athletic at the Curragh in Killygordon this afternoon.

Paul McBride’s boys had led 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Conor Campbell on nine minutes and Luke McGlynn just before the half-hour mark. Campbell and McGlynn have both represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level.

Despite the defeat manager McBride was happy with the performance of his team.