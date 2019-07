Two Finn Harps underage teams were in Dublin today with the U19s winning 4-1 against Shelbourne at the AUL Complex thanks to goals from Darragh Ellison, Gabby Aduaka, Niall McGinley and Ronan Gallagher.

However, it was a 4-1 defeat for the Harps U17s who took the lead courtesy of a cracking Conor Black free-kick. But, a Sean Cumiskey hat-trick and one from Adam Naughton saw the hosts secure the three points.