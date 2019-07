Donegal get their Super 8s campaign underway on the 14th of July where they host either Meath or Clare at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Last year saw the Ulster champions exit the All-Ireland SFC at this stage – taking just one win from their three games.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is looking forward to the challenge the Super 8s presents…

Captain Michael Murphy says that they can measure the progress the team has made over the past year after this year’s Super 8s…