A local Councillor in Malin Head says he’s hopeful that a contentious no swimming sign at a pier in the area will be removed over the weekend.

It follows a risk assessment report carried out on behalf of Water Safety Ireland at Portmore Pier, which recommended the removal of the sign.

The pier has long been used by swimmers, with the annual swimming lesson programme at the pier earmarked to begin in the next week.

Local councillor Alberty Doherty says the sign needs to be removed promptly: