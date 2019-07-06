Bishop among trio who complete 100 Parkruns

Parkruns have become hugely popular in Donegal.

There are free events in which people do 5ks.

You sign up online and you can track just how you do.

Today’s Parkrun in Letterkenny was particularly significant for three participants.

They were all doing their 100th parkrun.

The trio comprised the Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian, Aaron Nepgen and Eoghan Megannety.

Chris Ashmore spoke with race director Paul Lee on the day to find out more about what it is all about and why parkruns have global appeal…

Well, as we have mentioned for three people, it was a special run as they were doing it for the 100th time – and that earns them a commemorative t-shirt.

You’ll hear from Aaron Nepgen and and Eoghan Megannety, but first, Chris spoke with the Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian, who is hugely supportive of the parkruns and what they offer…