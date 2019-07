The National U20 / U23 Athletics Championships are taking place in Tullamore, Co. Offaly this weekend. There have been three medals for North West Athletes so far.

Sommer Lecky won Gold in Junior High-Jump and James Kelly won Gold in the Junior Shot-Putt.

Oisin Gallen claimed a Bronze medal in the 1500m.

Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport with all the details…