UCD close the gap on Harps – Ollie Horgan Reaction

Finn Harps may have been fancied to overcome bottom of the table UCD at the UCD Bowl but they produced one of their worst performances of the season as they slumped to what could be a hugely costly defeat.

This result means that the students close to within one point of the Donegal club, and the Dubliners have three games in hand.

UCD got what proved to be the winner through Jason McClelland who fired past Mark McGinley after just seven minutes.

Harps did have their chances but overall it was a poor performance.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan was disappointed with how the night ended…