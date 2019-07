The Government has been heavily criticised over a major reduction in respite hours for Children with Disabilities in Donegal.

Over the last five years, the HSE has cut the number of hours of respite care it provides to children with intellectual disabilities living in the county by over 245,000 from its peak back in 2013.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says for families to do without these crucial supports is completely unacceptable and is urging both the Government and HSE to address the issue: