Falcarragh hit with water outage yet again

A number of properties in Falcarragh will be without water for much of this morning due to yet another pipe burst.

Homes, businesses and the HSE block in the town are all said to be affected by the outage.

The area has suffered numerous outages in recent times, with upgraded pipe replacement works due to begin in the autumn.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the area where some of the works are to take place was only recently resurfaced and will have to be dug up again by Irish Water.

He believes Irish Water could have carried out works in tandem with the resurfacing and prevent what he says is a huge waste of taxpayers’ money: