Derry score late to take point of Dundalk – Declan Devine Reaction

For the second time this season Derry City drew 2-2 with the Premier Division champions Dundalk.

On this occasion at the Brandywell, Derry scored late in injury time through Junior to get a share of the points.

David Parkhouse had the home side in front in the first half but the leeague leaders hit back in the second with goals from Georgie Kelly and Pat Hoban to lead into the closing stages before Derry salvaged a dramatic point.

Derry boss Declan Devine says the players at least deserved a point…