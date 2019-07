Holders Derry are back in the Ulster U20 Football Championship Final after beating Fermanagh 1-14 to 1-11 at Healy Park in Omagh on Friday night.

Declan Cassidy’s goal put Derry firmly in front at the start of the second half as they seen out the game to make another decider where they will meet the winners of Cavan and Tyrone who play on Saturday.

Derry boss Mickey Donnelly was happy to have Derry back in the provincial final…