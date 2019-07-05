Councillors criticised for not supporting Lennon Festival

The Chairperson of the Lennon Festival has hit out at some local representatives in Donegal for not supporting this year’s event.

Anthony McCahill is claiming that all but one Donegal County Councillor failed to contribute to the festival, despite attempts to contact them.

The prestigious event, now in its 50th year, is getting underway today in Ramelton and runs until July 15th with a wide ranging programme on offer.

Mr McCahill says a lot of work went in to organising the event by the committee and says it’s unfortunate that most Cllrs didn’t make an effort: