UCD will be difficult – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps play UCD in Dublin on Friday night as the battle at the bottom of the Premier Division continues.

Harps are four points clear in the play off place but UCD have three games in hand.

Chris Ashmore will have LIVE updates on Highland from UCD V Finn Harps from the 7.45pm kick off.

Raffaele Cretaro is a doubt while Michael Gallagher and Ciaran Gallagher remain on the injury list.

With three games in seven days Harps management is expected to make changes for the game at the Belfield Bowl.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Highland’s Oisin Kelly UCD will be difficult to beat at home…