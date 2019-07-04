Two-way traffic reinstated on Pearse Road for NI Bank Holiday

Irish Water has confirmed that the sewer upgrade works on Pearse Road, Letterkenny will be completely removed to facilitate the Northern Ireland bank holiday from July 11-15 2019 to ease traffic during this peak holiday period.

Two-way traffic is currently projected to be permanently reinstated on Pearse Road on the week following the Northern Ireland bank holiday but a specific date cannot be confirmed at this stage.

Irish Water will continue to liaise with all stakeholders and further communications will be issued to confirm the date of the permanent reinstatement of two-way traffic.

Irish Water is investing almost €50 million in vital water and sewer upgrade works in Letterkenny which the utility says will reduce sewer flooding in the town and ensure a more consistent and secure supply of water to residents and businesses.

Irish Water is mindful of the disruption that these necessary works are causing for businesses and residents and the utility is thankful for their ongoing cooperation while these vital services are being upgraded.