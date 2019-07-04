Temporary bin collection time changes in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced some changes to bin collection times in the coming days.

In the Lyndhurst Road area of the city, blue bins due to be collected today will be serviced tomorrow (Fri) instead. The specific areas affected areas :

LYNDHURST ROAD, ROSSDOWNEY ROAD, SUTTON GARDENS, SUTTON GROVE, BELGRAVE PARK, MOSLEY PARK, TAMWORTH CRESCENT, CHEADLE PARK, LYNDHURST MANOR

Bins which were to have been collected on Monday will now be collected on Tuesday in:

CLON ELAGH,WOODBROOK, LOWER GALLIAGH ROAD, UPPER GALLIAGH ROAD, GRANSHA, OAKGROVE SCHOOL, GRANSHA ROAD, JUDGES ROAD & RUGBY CLUB

CLOONEY ROAD, BLOOMFIELD PARK, OAKFIELD MEWS, THE MEADOWS