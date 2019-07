A South Donegal Deputy believes that young people in the North West are being left behind.

It’s after revelations that there’s a shortage of 40 staff to meet the demand in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in the area.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon says the shortfall is leaving the most vulnerable children and adolescents waiting considerable times for appointments to deal with their mental health conditions.

He’s calling on the Government to address the deficits as a matter of urgency: