Mya Alcorn named on Ireland 7’s for Paris Games

Mya Alcorn of Letterkenny Rugby Club has been included in the Ireland 7’s squad for the Paris World Games this weekend.

Mya is one of two Ulster players named in the twelve strong panel for the under 18 competition, the other is Lucy Turkington from Dungannon.

Ireland will play three games on Saturday and two on Sunday with play offs to start next Monday.

The Paris World Games features over 700 teams who will compete across sports such as badminton, basketball, football, handball and Sevens rugby. Last year saw 71 different countries represented, with 7,000 athletes taking part.

The team will also compete at the U-18 Sevens Home Nations tournament in Wales on August 17-18 and will then come up against the best sides in Europe at the Rugby Europe U-18 Women’s Sevens Championship in Jarcoin, Poland on August 31 and September 1.

IRELAND U-18 WOMEN’S SEVENS FIXTURES – PARIS WORLD GAMES:

Saturday, July 6 –

Ireland v NRU Thunder (Canada), CNR, Marcoussis, 12pm local time/11am Irish time

Ireland v Celtic Barbarians (Canada), CNR, Marcoussis, 3.20pm local time/2.20pm Irish time

Ireland v ASS Sarcelles Rugby (France), CNR, Marcoussis, 5.40pm local time/4.40pm Irish time

Sunday, July 7 –

Ireland v RC Féminines du Pays de Brest (France), CNR, Marcoussis, 11.20am local time/10.20am Irish time

Ireland v 7s Fanatics – Massy (France), CNR, Marcoussis, 4pm local time/3pm Irish time