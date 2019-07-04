Hopes dashed for Falcarragh water supply works to begin before Autumn

Concern has been raised following the latest update from Irish Water confirming that works to the Falcarragh/ Gortahork supply won’t begin until autumn.

A site investigation is planned in the area next week, with works due to start in September or October.

However local businesses have been counting the costs of numerous bursts to the supply there in recent months and it had been hoped that Irish Water would start construction sooner.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says with a busy tourist season well underway in the area, it’s unfair to leave communities with an inadequate supply: