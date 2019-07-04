Heated scenes in Dail over Donegal community hospitals

The Government is being accused of misleading relevant bodies over the future of long term care at three Donegal community hospitals.

Despite several reassurances that upgraded works would take place in Ramelton, St. Joseph’s and Lifford, doubts remain as to whether the projects will be included the Capital Plan.

However minor works at the hospitals are being sanctioned to meet HIQA compliances by 2021.

In the Dail yesterday evening, Minister Jim Daly did not clarifty if the community hospitals would be included in the plan.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty claimed that the initial promises have been broken:

Responding, Minister Daly suggested that Deputy Doherty wait until such time the plan is published: