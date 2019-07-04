GAA Programme – 04/07/19

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On tonight’s programme Tom Comack is joined by Joanne Dawson, the main organiser of the forthcoming Sean Ferriter Golf Tournament, in Dunfanaghy Golf club.

Damien Dunnion, manager of the Four Masters U-14 footballers and All-Ireland Feile Na nÓg champions.

Also, former Donegal and Ulster manager Brian McEniff on Donegal’ Super 8s draw and what he thinks of the 2019 championship so far…