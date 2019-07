The EU commission has been accused of hypocrisy in the Seanad.

Speaking on the proposed Mercosaur Trade Deal, Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn said the EU commission was acting on behalf of lobbyists in Brussels by entering into business deals with leaders, including Brazil’s president, who denies climate change.

Yet, he said, farmers in Ireland are held to strict standards and regular inspection.

Senator Mac Lochlainn believes they are being failed: