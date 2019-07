Derry City welcome the champions and current leaders Dundalk to the Brandywell on Friday night.

Former Candystripe Mark McChrystal is back at Derry having signed until the end of the season and could join new arrivals Darren MacCauley and Conor David in the squad.

Having been 2-0 down in their previous meeting at Oriel Park, Derry came back to gain a point.

Manager Declan Devine says the boys are looking forward to another test against the top side in the country…