Calls for revaluation of commercial properties in Donegal

A Donegal TD says it’s vital that the revaluation of commercial properties in Donegal gets underway as quickly as possible.

Nationally, a process of revaluation started 10 years ago, with five counties, including Donegal still to be done.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says companies in Donegal are suffering as a result of high rates which are fuelled by high valuation.

He says nationally, the revaluation process has seen rates drop by an average of 30%, and it’s long

past time that happened here.

Deputy Gallagher says commercial rates are probably the greatest inhibitor to employment creation in rural Ireland at present: