Ambulance personnel to protest over trade union recognition

Paramedics who are members of the Psychiatric Nurses’ Association will protest at Leinster House later, demanding the HSE recognise their union .

They plan to strike for 24 hours starting at 7am on the 19th of July in the eighth day of industrial action in their campaign.

Tony Gregg, secretary of the PNA paramedics’ branch, says the right to decide what union to join belongs to the worker – not an employer:

Speaking the Dail, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says the fact that the majority of workers want this to happen, it should be given the go ahead: