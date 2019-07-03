Paul McGinley says Lahinch will be challenging

The 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch sees the Pro-Am take place today as stars from sport and entertainment mix with the golf professionals.

The first round proper gets underway on Thursday at the County Clare course.

Paul McGinley is the host this year, he says the characteristics of the course along with some wind will make it challenging…

Rory McIlroy is not attending Lahinch this year but there is still a stellar line up that includes John Ram, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter.

McGinley says it’s a course that they will enjoy playing…