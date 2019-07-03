Mother of Danielle McLaughlin concerned over prisoner protocols

The mother of Buncrana woman, Danielle McLaughlin who was murdered in Goa in 2017 has raised serious concern over protocols surrounding the handcuffing of defendants in India.

Its emerged that in two seperate incidents two men on trial accused of rape escaped from custody while attending court.

Laws in India mean it is against the accused’s human rights to be handcuffed unless there is a specific threat the defendant will escape.

Vikat Bhagat is currently on trial accused of the rape and murder of Danielle.

Her mother, Andrea Brannigan says to see the freedom afforded to the man accused of her daughter’s murder, is hard to process: