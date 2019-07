There will be two Finn Valley AC athletes in action at the European Classic Grand Prix in Karlstad, Sweden this evening.

Sommer Lecky will compete in the High Jump at 6.10pm while John Kelly will take part in the Shot Putt around half an hour later.

Kelly comes into this off the back of his new Donegal and Ulster record in the shot last weekend where he threw a PB 17.79 while Lecky had a 1.84m High Jump recently.