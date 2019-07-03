Gardai warn of Revenue scam doing the rounds

Gardai in Donegal are urging people to be on alert following reports of unsolicited text messages being received purporting to be from Revenue.

The message, claimed to be sent by the ‘ROS.Team’ says that a refund is available from Revenue.

Upon clicking the Hyperlink embedded in the text message, the injured party is then brought to what appears to be a legitimate ROS website where there are numerous text boxes seeking the injured parties’ details including name, date of birth and bank details.

Gardai say the fraudulent website is well made with all associated colours, images and text as used in the legitimate ROS website.

People are being advised not to click the hyperlink and delete the message.