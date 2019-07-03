Gardai warn of further scam, this time targeting local GAA clubs

Gardai in Donegal are warning of another scam which has come to light, this time involving GAA clubs.

Earlier, people were urged to be on alert following reports of unsolicited text messages being received purporting to be from Revenue.

Gardaí received a report yesterday from a local GAA club that an email address appearing to be associated with the club president sent an email to the club secretary, requesting them to purchase 3 iTunes vouchers totaling €300, that she scratch and reveal the pin of the vouchers and email a picture of same. The person indicated that the club secretary would be reimbursed.

Upon immediately contacting the club President, he informed the secretary that he did not send the email and that the address was not associated to him.

People who receive such emails are being advised to not respond to them or click any attached links and to alert local Gardaí.

In a seperate incident, Gardai received reports of unsolicited text messages being received purporting to be from Revenue.

The message from the ‘ROS.Team’ claimed a refund was available.

Upon clicking the Hyperlink embedded in the text message, the injured party is then brought to what appears to be a legitimate, well made ROS website where the party is asked for their name, date of birth and bank details.

People again are advised not to click the hyperlink and delete the message.