EU Agriculture Commissioner says he understands farmers concerns over Mercusor deal

The EU Agriculture Commissioner says he understands Irish beef farmers’ concerns about the Mercusor Trade Agreement.

Under the deal, up to 99-thousand tonnes of beef will be allowed in to the European Union every year from South America at preferential tariff rates.

Irish beef farmers – who are the fifth biggest producers in the world – fear that the deal could put them out of business.

However, EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan rejects this, saying that a one billion euro support package will be in place to assist farmers in the event of significant market disturbance arising from the deal: