Deputy Scanlon tells Dail supports needed for small family farms

A South Donegal Deputy has sought a guarantee from Minister Michael Creed that if the Government is serious about supporting small family farms, strong supports would be put in place.

Deputy Emaon Scanlon highlighted fears in the Dail today that suckler farmers in the North West would loose out at the expense of the dairy industry.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine told Deputy Scanlon that there are currently no plans to scale back the suckler cow herd and efforts are being made to deliver supports: