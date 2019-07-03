Brexit, Climate Change & Sectarianism expected to dominate MacGill

Brexit and how it may affect Donegal and other border counties is set to dominate this year’s MacGill Summer School in Glenties.

The event, now in its 39th year, is getting underway later this month 21st-26th July with an extensive list of key speakers taking part.

The school has attracted growing numbers of people from all walks of life to engage in public discussion of the urgent topics of the day.

Founder of the School Joe Mulholland, hopes that the event will create more awareness of deep rooted issues and how they could be addressed going forward: