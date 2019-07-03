Ban on backpasses up for discussion at Congress

A ban on backpasses to the goalkeeper could be brought into Gaelic Football later this year.

GAA President John Horan has revealed the rule change is set to be on the agenda at Special Congress in October at Páirc Uí Chaoimh along with other experimental rules.

In 20 games that were analysed for the National League, there was an average of 10 back-passes to the goalkeeper and Horan feels a ban will be a positive move.

A black card in hurling and the moving of the All Ireland Club semi finals and finals is also down for consideration.